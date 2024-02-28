I’ve Chelsea Owners’ Support – Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has emphasized that he retains the full support of the club’s owners, amidst mounting pressure following recent setbacks.

Pochettino acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need for time to reverse Chelsea’s fortunes. He dismissed speculations that his future hinges solely on the club’s European qualification for next season.

Following Chelsea’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Pochettino revealed his emotional response, expressing that he was close to tears as he left Wembley. He found solace and support from joint owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in the aftermath of the loss.

Boehly extended his support to Pochettino with a comforting text message following the match. Later that evening, Pochettino met with Eghbali for dinner in central London, further illustrating the owners’ backing during this challenging period.

Pochettino said: “I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying. When I arrived there, it was so difficult to stop myself.

“I think people are clever enough to understand. Of course we wanted to win the Carabao Cup. We want to win the FA Cup. We want to win the Premier League. Now it’s tough. It’s the reality but before the start of the season it was always the objective.

“And now our reality is to see if we can qualify to play in Europe next season but of course it’s going to be tough because of the circumstances and because of the reality.”

But when asked whether he had to qualify for Europe to keep his job, Pochettino replied: “From who? From the sporting directors and the owners? No. I don’t remember, I don’t.”

With Chelsea’s hopes of silverware dashed in the Carabao Cup final, the pressure has intensified for Pochettino and his squad. The upcoming FA Cup clash against Leeds holds significant implications, as defeat could effectively end their season and potentially jeopardize Pochettino’s tenure at the club.