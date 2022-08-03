Sports

It’s Unacceptable, Says Ten Hag On Ronaldo Leaving Old Trafford Early

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has expressed displeasure at Cristiano Ronaldo and other players who left the club before the end of their game against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo who is speculated to be on his way out of United left Old Trafford after playing 45 minutes in the pre-season game.

Reacting, Ten Hag stated that the action was unacceptable.

“I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, he told viaplaysportnl.

“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says.

