It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Fuel – Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that it is shameful that Nigeria still imports fuel despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world.

Obaseki said this on Sunday in Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, at the 10-year remembrance service of Chief Jeremiah Ighodalo, father of the Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

He said “The continuous importation of fuel into the nation is a patriotic shame to Nigeria.

“As one of the largest producers of crude oil in the African continent, Nigeria has no business importing fuel into the country. It’s a shame we are still importing fuel”

As a nation, we should not be importing fuel at this point in our life. It’s a patriotic shame borrowing from the words of Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adiche,” he said.