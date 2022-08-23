It’s Rubbish To Say I Installed Buhari In 2015 – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has reacted to claims that he helped install President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to him, such claims are rubbish and spoken out of ignorance.

Soyinka said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s NewsNight, a pre-recorded interview aired on Monday.

“When people talk about Wole Soyinka installing Buhari, they are talking rubbish; they don’t know what they are talking about. They are talking from ignorance. When I think of the governed themselves, I asked myself, ‘What am I doing among these people that they don’t understand that if somebody misrules, you have a right to tell people not to vote for him?’ And it is their business after that who they vote for but they have the option of spoiling their votes.

“So, when I hear Wole Soyinka was the one who installed Buhari and he should apologise to the nation, I say, ‘Your parents should apologise to the world for inflicting morons like you on the world.’”