It’s Been 30 Years Since I Last Asked God For Money -Paul Enenche

The last time I asked God for money was 30yrs ago -Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has it has been 30 years since he last asked God for money.

According to him, he simply does what God wants and in return he gets ushered into possibilities.

Enenche said this while delivering a sermon on Faith and Power.

He said, “When you have discharged spiritual responsibility, you are connected to spiritual possibilities. You don’t beg for possibilities if you are not lacking in responsibility.

“That is why it appears some people are faster than others on this spiritual journey. No, they studied the scripture to know their role, so they played their role and God is playing His role.

“I have not asked God for money, for maybe thirty years; “Lord, I need money.” You can ask my wife, we have been married for 28 years; when we’ve joined hands together and say, Father we need money. It’s not a prayer point. I do what brings the money. I do with God what He expects me to do; I discharge my responsibility and He ushers me into possibilities.”