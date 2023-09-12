It’s a Lie, UAE Has Not Lifted Visa Ban – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has stated that the United Arab Emirates is yet to lift the UAE visa ban it placed on Nigerians.

Concise News reported that presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced on Monday that the visa ban had been lifted by the UAE.

Ngelale also announced that Emirates Airlines flight to Nigeria will resume as a result of the end to the visa ban.

His statement followed a trip to the UAE by President Bola Tinubu who met with the government of the Middle-East country for bilateral discussions.

However, when the UAE government issued a statement regarding Tinubu’s visit, the country failed to make mention of lifting the visa ban.

Reacting, Adeyanju shared on X, “So UAE has not lifted the Visa ban on Nigeria and Ajuri the twerking liar said otherwise. APC, you will all crumble for making me commend Tinubu for nothing yesterday. I, hereby withdraw my corn plantation presented to Tinubu yesterday. He should come back and eat Amala.”