Italian Boxer, Angela Carini, Quits After Being Paired With ‘Biological Male’

Italian Boxer Angela Carini was forced to box against a biological male Imane Khelif from Algeria.

She quitted after just 45 seconds, and cried hysterically as her opponent was declared the winner.

Khelif is a biological man who failed gender eligibility tests at the 2023 World Championships.

Carini shouted “this is unjust” as she slammed her headgear as the fight was called off.

“I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal,” she said to reporters through tears.

“I got into the ring to fight. But I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute. I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Her coach says she may have broken her nose. Source