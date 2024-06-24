It Will Take Decades for Banditry to End – Sultan of Sokoto

It will take decades for the North-West to overcome banditry and insecurity, the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, said on Monday.

The sultan made this known at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State.

“What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives.

“But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems,” he said.