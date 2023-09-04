It Was Difficult Convincing My Wife To Marry Me – Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offered some advice to his recent signing, Kai Havertz, emphasizing that success requires persistence.

Arteta drew a parallel between Havertz’s early days at Arsenal and his own pursuit of a partner, highlighting the need for patience and determination.

Despite Havertz’s slow start at Arsenal following his transfer from Chelsea, Arteta remains supportive of the player, even in the face of fan frustration.

Following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Arteta shared his thoughts on Havertz when questioned by reporters.

On the German, Arteta told Sky Sports, “I said to him yesterday, things are a little bit hard at the beginning.

“When I met my wife at the beginning, it was hard to conquer her.

“I had to try, and message, and go and go and when she said ‘yes I want to be together’, then it’s beautiful.

“If she said yes on the first day then it’s not that great, so it’s good. I think the crowd was really good with him today.”