It Seems Rhodes-vivour Wants to be Told History Parents Kept from Him – Seyi Law

Comedian Seyi Law has said that it seems as if the candidate of the Lbaour Party in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-vivour, wants to hear the history his parents kept from him.

This was after an X user, @UncleCCA, slammed him for allegedly attacking Rhodes-vivour.

@UncleCCA shared, “Imagine Seyilaw, a stack ignorant illiterate whose qualification is a road side recharge card seller using such bigoted words addressing an MIT trained Architect, a son of the soil of Lagos State. A vibrant, young technocrat from Lagos State who can trace his ancestry as far back.”

Reacting, Seyi Law said, “Your stupid father should have taught you that I am more of a bigger stakeholder in Lagos than the son of a returned slave who decided to stay in Lagos. O da bi aye awon to bi e fe baje. I am an ILAJE with Mahin origin. Go and ask about us in Lagos before the partitioning of states. Olosi ikeji aja. Ka a da fun e.”

He added, “It seems you and @GRVlagos want to hear the history his parents kept from him.”

In another post, the comedian said, “I never made a single tweet about GRV during the elections, but somehow, you people find a way of including me in his predicaments. His utterances during the elections betrayed him and not anybody.

“I have said it repeatedly that if my children lack the culture of respect, honour, truthfulness, bravery, and traditional understanding of the Yoruba people, may they not be honoured in Yoruba land. I am a very PROUD YORUBA MAN. You will be de*d before I renounce it.

“Somehow, you want to gaslight me with my colleagues who voted for your party candidate for not talking about elections again. They’re not talking because their candidate lost. Stop tagging me to your bull craps if you don’t want me to reply.

“RESPECT IS RECIPROCAL.”