Headline

ISWAP Link To Owo Attack Speculative, Says Fayemi

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
46
Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said the claim by the Federal Government linking Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram to the attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo as speculative.

According to him, there was no evidence enough for the Federal Government to arrive at such a conclusion.

Fayemi said this on Monday in response to a question regarding the position of the Federal Government during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I’m not going to go into any speculation,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, the statement that ISWAP or Boko Haram or whatever other institutions are responsible for this (attack) is purely speculative at this stage. I have not seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rogue elements that we have.

“And really, it does not – at this stage – matter, they have committed this crime, they have demonstrated the capacity to cause maximum damage to our people.”

“I don’t want us to jump the gun as far as this is concerned and that is why I am not going to go into any detail as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it,” he added.

“Our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again and we go after elements of this nature, whichever organisation they may represent within our domains.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
46

Related Articles

Keyamo Mocks Third Force, Urges Moghalu To Join APC

4 hours ago

Owo Terror Attack Signal Of Danger Ahead – Borrofice

12 hours ago
Gboyega Oyetola

Owo Terror Attack: We’ll Strengthen Amotekun, Regional Security – Oyetola

12 hours ago
Amotekun

Osun: Amotekun Deploys Operatives In Churches, Mosques

16 hours ago