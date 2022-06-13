ISWAP Link To Owo Attack Speculative, Says Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said the claim by the Federal Government linking Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram to the attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo as speculative.

According to him, there was no evidence enough for the Federal Government to arrive at such a conclusion.

Fayemi said this on Monday in response to a question regarding the position of the Federal Government during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I’m not going to go into any speculation,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, the statement that ISWAP or Boko Haram or whatever other institutions are responsible for this (attack) is purely speculative at this stage. I have not seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rogue elements that we have.

“And really, it does not – at this stage – matter, they have committed this crime, they have demonstrated the capacity to cause maximum damage to our people.”

“I don’t want us to jump the gun as far as this is concerned and that is why I am not going to go into any detail as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it,” he added.

“Our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again and we go after elements of this nature, whichever organisation they may represent within our domains.”