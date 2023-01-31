ISWAP Distributes Old Naira Notes To Travellers In Borno

Before the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy deadline, sources claim that suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) delivered vast sums of outdated currency to a large number of commuters in the Lake Chad Basin.

Daily Trust reported that the event happened on Saturday just after Mairari village along the Maiduguri/Monguno route, in Guzamala LGA of Borno State.

According to a source, the ISWAP men were driving two weapons trucks and wearing military camouflage.

The rebels, according to a local named Bakura Ibrahim, positioned themselves behind a tree and stood by the roadside with sacks of old naira notes.

“We left Monguno at about 12 noon. As we approached Mairari, there were no existing checkpoints in the area; we were apprehensive.

“They stopped us and asked if we were going to Maiduguri, then they started giving each person 100,000 old naira notes, but we could not believe it. They gave each occupant of the Golf Volkswagen,” Bakura said.

Another source added, “The group simply told us, “If you think you can go to their banks and change it to new naira, go and do so; may Allah make it beneficial to you.”