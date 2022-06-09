ISWAP Behind Owo Attack – FG

The Federal Government has said the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, was perpetrated by terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing newsmen at a press conference on Thursday.

The Minister said the police have been ordered to go after the perpetrators of the attack so as to bring them to justice.

The attack left 40 people dead while 60 others are currently hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the attack was an “attempt to test the will of the people of the state and indeed, the South-West”.

“At Owo, the anger was palpable. The tension was at an abrasive level just as the urge for reprisals was high,” he said.

“Without doubt too, the ripple impact of this heinous act, as well as the understandably angry reaction across the state, could not have been different.

“To me, this is an attempt to test the will of the people of the state and indeed, the south-west.”