Israeli Soldiers Execute Injured Palestinian Calling for Ambulance

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
Israel
Israeli soldiers

An wounded Palestinian who was screaming for an ambulance in the occupied West Bank was reportedly killed by Israeli forces, according to reports that have surfaced.

Some local sources have reported that Israeli soldiers carried out an operation in the hamlet of Kafr Dan, which is located close to Jenin in the northern West Bank.

As a result of the raid, Palestinians and Israeli troops engaged in violent fights with one another. It has been verified by the Palestinian Ministry of Health that Israeli soldiers who were conducting the operation in Kafr Dan were responsible for the deaths of three Palestinians.

It was revealed on social media that disturbing video of the event had leaked, revealing the moments when Israeli forces carried out the execution of a Palestinian who had been wounded. Over the course of the video, the wounded young guy can be seen laying on the ground, wailing in agony, and making repeated calls for an ambulance. Continue

