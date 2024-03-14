World

Israel to Direct 1.4m Displaced Palestinians Out of Rafah

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Israel is planning to tell 1.4 million displaced Palestinians trapped in the southern city of Rafah to seek shelter in central Gaza ahead of a planned military offensive into the south.

Civilians would be directed toward “humanitarian islands” that would provide temporary housing, food, water and other necessities, Israel’s chief military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said on Wednesday.

He did not say when this would occur, nor when the Rafah offensive might begin.

There was also no clarification on the locations of the designated areas in central Gaza, an area of 56 square kilometres named the Deir al-Balah Governorate.

Humanitarian groups fear a military offensive into the densely crowded area would be a catastrophe with some of Israel’s allies also warning against the move and expressing concern for the fate of Gazans.

Israel claims Hamas maintains four battalions in Rafah that it wants to destroy to achieve its goal.

