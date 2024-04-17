Israel Making Decisions to Act – Cameron

David Cameron has said that Israel is “making the decision to act” in retaliation to Iran’s missile strike, as he flew to Jerusalem to urge Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary said the UK wanted to “show solidarity” with Israel, but hoped they were “smart as well as tough” in their actions against Iran.

Israel’s allies have all urged caution after Iran’s strike on Saturday night, in which Tehran sent over 300 drones and missiles into Israeli territory.

Most were shot down with the help of allies, including the UK and US. No one was killed, but a girl was severely injured and a military base was damaged.

Lord Cameron told reporters in Jerusalem that the UK was “right to have shown solidarity with Israel” and “right to have made our views clear about what should happen next”.

“But it is clear the Israelis are making the decision to act,” he added.

“We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough.

“But the real need is to refocus back on Hamas, back on the hostages, back on getting the aid in, back on getting a pause in the conflict in Gaza.”

Israel has approved an “offensive” action in response to Iran’s attack – but it is still unclear what this will be, and when it will come.

Source