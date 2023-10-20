Israel-Hamas Conflict: Be Law-abiding, IGP Urges Nigerians

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has urged Nigerians to be law-abiding in light of the current global security challenges, with particular attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The IGP also urged them to pursue peaceful conduct in all interactions with fellow members of the public.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun urged individuals to refrain from making statements or engaging in actions that may disrupt the prevailing peace within our beloved nation.

The statement read in part, “The IGP made this call while charging the mobile policemen, operatives of the Department of Force Intelligence, Zonal and State Departments of Intelligence, as well as officers and personnel stationed at various diplomatic missions and facilities. He emphasized the need for their preparedness in maintaining law and order, with a focus on safeguarding lives and property within the country.

“Furthermore, the IGP has tasked Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to maintain a heightened state of readiness among all personnel under their command. This is essential to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

“The Inspector-General of Police similarly encourages all citizens and residents of Nigeria to eschew sentimental sympathies that could potentially exacerbate tensions and disrupt the harmonious coexistence of our communities. He reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police in swiftly addressing any activities that may encroach upon the fundamental rights of all individuals.”