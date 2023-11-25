Israel DMW’s Estranged Wife Denies Calling Him Slave

In the midst of a publicized marital discord, Sheila, the estranged wife of Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has vehemently denied the claims made by her ex-husband.

Israel DMW had taken to Instagram to shed light on the reasons behind the breakdown of their marriage, alleging that Sheila taunted him as a “slave” for serving his boss, Davido.

In a swift and pointed response delivered through her Instagram story, Sheila refuted the accusations, asserting that she never disparaged Israel for his role as a logistics manager for the renowned musician.

Sheila clarified that her only counsel to Israel was to encourage him to initiate a business or establish a lasting legacy for himself.

She wrote, “I never had an issue with him [Israel DMW] serving his boss [Davido].

“As a wife, I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running, start building a legacy. [I] Gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do.

“I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully supports as it’s a concern to everyone.”