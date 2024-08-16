Israel Adesanya Emotional after UFC 305 Press Conference Exchange With Dricus du Plessis

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will attempt to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion. He will do so by locking horns with Dricus du Plessis, a man who he’s been feuding with for quite some time. Of course, many fans know that their rivalry is largely focused on their African heritage.

Regardless of who you do or don’t like, though, nobody can deny that this bout has the potential to be an absolute banger. For Adesanya, it’s also a big moment for him in his career. After losing the strap to Sean Strickland, he needs to prove that he can still hang with the best of the best at 185 pounds.

During today’s pre-UFC 305 press conference, ‘Stylebender’ had to compose himself during an emotional moment.

“I can cry and whoop your a** at the same time.”

Adesanya gets emotional

“He touched a subject there, because I do this for my family. I do this for the people I love and I will fight for you forever, I swear to god. Watch this – look, I am a f***ing human being. I’m a man. I can cry and whoop your ass at the same time. I feel the love from the crowd. The first time I fought here, [UFC] 221, that was February 2018. That was me making my dream come true. Sunday, I’m gonna f***ing kill your dreams, bitch. I wanna f***ing kill your dreams.”