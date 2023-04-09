Sports

Israel Adesanya Beats Pereira, Reclaims Middleweight Title

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
23

Israel Adesanya has defeated rival Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight title at UFC 287.

‘The Last Stylebender’ produced a stunning second-round knockout to seal a victory over the Brazilian fighter and take back the title that he lost in November last year.

It was the fourth time that the two middleweight’s had met, their second inside the octagon, and it was the first occasion in which Adesanya has come out on top.

More to follow…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
23

Related Articles

Haaland

Haaland On Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola

9 hours ago

Lazio Beat Juve To Maintain Second Place, Roma Up To Third

9 hours ago
Chukwueze

Chukwueze Helps Villarreal Stun Madrid

9 hours ago
Messi

Messi, Ramos Give PSG Win To Ease Pressure On Coach Galtier

9 hours ago