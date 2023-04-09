Israel Adesanya Beats Pereira, Reclaims Middleweight Title

Israel Adesanya has defeated rival Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight title at UFC 287.

‘The Last Stylebender’ produced a stunning second-round knockout to seal a victory over the Brazilian fighter and take back the title that he lost in November last year.

It was the fourth time that the two middleweight’s had met, their second inside the octagon, and it was the first occasion in which Adesanya has come out on top.

More to follow…