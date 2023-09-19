Islamic Leaders Must Respect Will of Allah – Tinubu tells OIC

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Islamic leaders in the continent of Africa must respect the will of Allah.

Tinubu said this when he welcomed the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, in New York on Tuesday.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President reiterated that the Islamic world has a strategic role to play in the sustenance of peace and development in Africa, and across the globe.

“The effort we are making in the Sahel is very important. We know we must double our efforts. We must tell our muslim brothers who are struggling to steal power that only Allah chooses leaders. We must respect the will of Allah. I am ready to collaborate with you. Your efforts in supporting agricultural growth and food security through the provision of resources from Islamic banks has been most commendable and our region is appreciative. I am determined to work with you in uplifiting Nigerians and Africans,” the President assured.

The leader of the 57-nation body of cooperation praised the Nigerian President for his active effort in bringing African states to a place of common understanding.

“We must gain consensus on the need for peace, especially amongst our member states. When you were elected as ECOWAS Chairman, it gave us confidence and hope that the situation in the Sahel region would improve because you are bringing people together. We were also happy about your election as President of Nigeria and we see the changes,” the OIC leader stated.

The OIC Secretary-General extended an invitation to President Tinubu to participate at the OIC Heads of State Summit, expected to hold in a few months.