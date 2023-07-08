Isese Festival Cancelled To Avert Crisis – Emir Of Ilorin

Emir Ibrahim Sulu Gambari of Ilorin has explained the cancellation of the planned Isese festival in order to avert a potential crisis in Kwara State.

This comes in response to criticism from Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, who condemned the monarch’s role in preventing Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, an Osun priestess, from organizing the festival in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona, the emir clarified that the decision to cancel the festival was made to prevent situations that could escalate into a crisis in various parts of the country.

The statement emphasized, “To provide accurate information, Professor Wole Soyinka seems to overlook the fact that nobody desires war.”

The spokesperson further highlighted that the emir’s decision to cancel the festival was based on the potential for chaos and instability within society if the matter was not promptly addressed.

“This is to prevent crisis and not wait until it erupts because the cost of managing crises cannot be equated to the wisdom or courage required to prevent it.

“Such proactiveness is necessary in order to sustain peaceful co-existence in the society.

“It is therefore surprising to hear that the position of Professor Soyinka is identical to someone who does not consider what might transpire if the programme was hosted,” the statement said.

It added that the priestess had lived “harmoniously” in the town for years “until she decided to go beyond her boundaries”.

“It may result in issues which could also lead to reprisal attacks by sympathisers or promoters of such belief (Isese festival) in other parts of the country.

“There are many non-indigenes in Kwara who are serving and retired, including business owners who have vowed to move their families to the state due to the peace and harmony enjoyed therein.

“Yeye Ajesikemi also confirmed that she has been living harmoniously in Ilorin for many years, not until she decided to go beyond her boundaries.”