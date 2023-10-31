Isaac Oyedepo Speaks on Complicated Relationship With Father

Isaac Oyedepo, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, has said there is no complications in the relationship he has with his father who is the pastor of Living Faith Church.

This is amid report that he has retired from his father’s church where he held a pastoral position.

In a statement he eprsonally signed, Oyedepo urged the general public to disregard any statement not personally authorised by him regarding his private life.

He said, “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorized or verified by me.

“I must state that there are no complications in my relationship with my beloved family, and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who have stood by and supported me over the years; nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel International).

“I remain a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to service in the Body of Christ.

“I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social media platforms, with extreme caution.

“There should be no further publication(s) on social media, electronic or print media, about any severance of my relationship with the Living Faith Church, or my family, without my express authorization, as it may be considered a breach to my privacy.

“Thank you so much for understanding.”