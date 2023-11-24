Irregular Migration Not Worth It, Dabiri-Erewa Tells Nigerians

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called upon Nigerians traveling abroad to do so legitimately and with proper documentation to avoid potential repercussions. This admonition came during her visit to a shelter in Brampton, Canada, where she sympathized with Nigerians facing challenging circumstances.

Expressing concern, Dabiri-Erewa urged those contemplating traveling without proper documentation or seeking asylum upon arrival to reconsider, citing the increasingly challenging situation in many countries. She emphasized that the risks associated with such journeys are often “just not worth it.”

During her visit, Pastor Vivian Eruka, overseeing the Bethel food bank and assisting those in shelters, shared that the Mayor of Brampton has pledged to provide an additional 800 beds for shelter. The community support reflects a collective effort to address the needs of those facing difficult circumstances.

Mr. Wale Rabiu, owner of Matlock bakery, contributed to the cause by generously donating hundreds of loaves of Agege bread to the shelter inmates. Additionally, Mr. Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada and an immigration consultant, offered words of counsel, advising against speaking negatively about their home country, Nigeria, to avoid potential repercussions in the future. Adedosu stressed the importance of patience and adherence to the law.

While acknowledging migration as a human rights issue, Dabiri-Erewa and other contributors highlighted the necessity of conducting such journeys through legitimate channels rather than irregular means. The collective message underscores the importance of lawful and documented travel, ensuring a safer and more secure experience for Nigerians abroad.