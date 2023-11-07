Irish Chef Dethrones Hilda Baci in Guinness World Records Cooking Marathon

Alan Fisher, an Irish chef based in Japan, has shattered not one but two Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The achievement, announced by GWR on its website, showcases Fisher’s dedication to his craft.

Fisher’s remarkable culinary journey unfolded as he cooked continuously for an astonishing 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the prior record of 93 hours and 11 minutes set earlier this year by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. In addition to this record, Fisher also secured the title for the longest baking marathon, where he baked for an astounding 47 hours and 21 minutes, outperforming the former record of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

What makes this feat even more astounding is that Fisher undertook both record attempts consecutively, spending over 160 hours straight in the kitchen. His relentless determination and passion for cooking were on full display.

These incredible achievements took place at Fisher’s restaurant, Kyojin Stewhouse, where he specializes in serving traditional Irish meals. The endeavor to break these records was not only a testament to his culinary skills but also a means to rebound from the economic hardships inflicted by the pandemic, which had posed a significant threat to his business.

In his quest to set these records, Fisher prepared over 550 kilograms of food and crafted a remarkable 3,360 portions of 32 distinct Irish recipes. Throughout this demanding journey, Fisher was driven by the unwavering support of his local community, which helped him persevere through fatigue and even hallucinations.

Speaking about his extraordinary feat, Fisher noted, “I was representing myself, my family, and Irish food, and sharing our story. I couldn’t give up. That was the only option.” Guinness World Records acknowledged and celebrated Fisher’s “incredible feat of endurance,” a testament to his culinary prowess and indomitable spirit.