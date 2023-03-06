iRev Ready For Governorship Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said its result viewing portal is ready for the governorship election scheduled for March 11.

The electoral body stated that the glitches experienced with the iRev during the February 25 presidential election have been sorted out.

This was stated by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman.

Speaking on the issue, Oyekanmi stated, “The technical glitches that affected it on February 25 have now been resolved. It will be deployed for the governorship and state Assembly elections scheduled for March 11.”

On the calls on INEC to cancel the election, Oyekanmi said, “The aggrieved parties have a right and an opportunity to ventilate their grievances at the Election Petition Tribunal if they are dissatisfied with the outcome of an election. So far, in the case of the just concluded presidential election, two political parties have openly rejected the outcome and have already indicated their intention to do just that – go to court.”