Ireti Doyle: We Should Learn To Be Comfortable With Divorce, Aisha Yesufu Counsels

Activist, Aisha Yesufu, has offered her piece of advice that people should learn to be comfortable with divorce and not let the number of years be the ideal prize of marriage.

This comes after Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, confirmed that she and her ex-husband, Patrick Doyle, are officially divorced on Friday.

Yesufu shared her advice on Saturday via her Twitter handle quoting the actress’ explanation to her fans for her failed marriage.

“We should learn to be comfortable with divorce. The longevity of marriage should not be the prize. The prize should be the happiness, fulfilment, and mental well-being of the couple involved.

“Where it is no longer optimal, people can decide to go their separate ways and be happy.”