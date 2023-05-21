Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over Call To Halt Executions

Swiss Ambassador Condemned for Tweet on Executions

In response to the recent execution of three men convicted of killing security force members during protests in Isfahan, Iran, Switzerland’s embassy in Tehran took to Twitter to express condemnation. The tweet called on Iran to halt the executions and reduce the use of the death penalty. The Swiss embassy represents US interests in Iran as well. This strong stance drew the attention of Iranian authorities and resulted in the summoning of Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano.

Iran’s Response and Condemnation of Unconventional Action

The Iranian foreign ministry criticized Switzerland for its interventionist position in Iran’s internal affairs. They particularly objected to the use of the embassy’s platform to republish an image featuring a fake flag. Iran deemed this action as unconventional and unprofessional, stating that it was incompatible with the friendly relations between Iran and Switzerland. Tehran called for a correction of this behavior, emphasizing the need for respectful diplomatic exchanges.

Execution Surge in Iran Raises Concerns

The recent executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeed Yaghoubi, who were found guilty of shooting dead three members of the security forces, have sparked sharp reactions from Western countries and human rights groups outside Iran. The surge in executions in Iran throughout 2023 has been alarming, with at least 270 recorded since the beginning of the year, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway. These figures place Iran second only to China in terms of the number of executions carried out annually.