IPPIS, UTAS Issue Solved – ASUU President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has hinted at ending its months-long strike action which has grounded universities in the country.

According to ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the issues of Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS), and the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, have been resolved.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, Osodeke said if the federal government agrees to ASUU’s demands at their meeting today, the union will end its strike.

“The issue of IPPIS and UTAS has been put to rest. If the government agrees with us tomorrow, everything will be resolved,” he said.

“You see, if this government is serious, this strike will not last more than two weeks. The President directed the Minister of Education to finish within two weeks, now two weeks have passed and they didn’t come back,” he added.