IPOB Won’t Disband ESN – Spokesman

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said it won’t dissolve the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Rejecting forest camp claims, the groups spokesman, Emma Powerful denounced it as propaganda.

Powerful, in a statement, then defended ESN’s role in guarding against Fulani herdsmen annexation in South East.

“ESN exists to keep the East safe from the ravages of killer herdsmen now plaguing the entire middle belt and people like them.

“Since the launch of ESN by our Supreme Leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, the main objective of ensuring the safety of farmlands in the East has been accomplished. Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen have had no locus to operate in our farmlands and territory.

“The mischievous mischaracterisation of the activities of ESN that saved the entire south-east and south-south from the murderous onslaught of killer herdsmen now ravaging Benue State and Plateau axis should not be trivialised by attributing any alleged criminal hideout to ESN.

“ESN Operatives have no criminal camps. We know there is a concerted effort by those seeking the weakening of ESN in order to launch a murderous invasion of the East under the guise of a farmer/herder clash.

“Had it not been for ESN, Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen would have taken Enugu, Anambra Ebonyi, Imo and Abia States.

“ESN has come to stay with Biafrans and nothing will change the objectives of the outfit,” Powerful stated.