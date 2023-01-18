IPOB Will Control Military If Obi Wins – Omokri

Reno Omokri has said that if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wins the 2023 presidential election, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would control Nigeria’s military.

He said this was evident in Obi’s refusal to defy IPOB’s sit-at-home order by holding rallies on Mondays in the southeast region.

He tweeted, “Look at the IPOB manner in which Obidients systematically attack anyone not in support of Obi. And they are not in power. Then imagine what would happen if Obi smells Aso Rock. IPOB commanders would control the military and turn Nigeria to a Biafran police state!

“Even if INEC fixes the election for a Monday, Peter Obi will rather lose and not vote for himself, than defy IPOB’s sit-at-home by coming out to vote. Is that who you want as President? A man whose first and greatest allegiance is to IPOB before Nigeria? Tufiakwa!”