IPOB Slams Peter Obi, Igbo Presidency

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dissociated itself from the presidential ambition of Peter Obi and the call for Igbo Presdiency.

The group stated that it had nothing to do with Obi, adding that its goal is the disintegration of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman, Emma Powerful.

In the statement, Powerful said: “The Igbo people rallying behind Peter Obi are not IPOB members because IPOB’s goal is the disintegration of the Nigerian enterprise irrespective of whether Peter Obi or anyone else from the Biafran geographic space is contesting in the Nigerian farce of an election.

“IPOB is a freedom fighting movement and has nothing whatsoever to do with or in Nigerian politics. So long as we in IPOB are concerned, Nigeria is irredeemable.”