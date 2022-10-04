IPOB Not Terrorists, I Live Among Them – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has said the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, are not terrorists.

This is despite the Federal Government proscribing the separatist group as terrorists.

According to Obi, he lives among them but may be wrong about his stance because those who see them as terrorists may have information not available to him.

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television.

The former governor of Anambra said: “The only thing I disagree with is naming IPOB terrorist; they are not terrorists. Those who took the decision may have information that I don’t have.

“I stay in Onitsha, and I can tell you that they are people I pass them on the road every day.

“I meet and live with them; in fact, I usually see people gathering, and I have never had the sense of threat or molestation from them, even when they gather.”