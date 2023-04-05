IPOB, ESN No Threat To Nigeria, Ohanaeze Replies Army

The apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, are no threat to Nigeria.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze stated that both groups only want the Southeast to be fairly treated in Nigeria.

This comes after the Chief of Army Staff, COAS Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, warned the groups against threatening national peace.

A statement by Ogbonnia reads partly: “The attention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the remarks made by the Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, with the heading: “Don’t threaten Nigeria’s integrity – COAS warns IPOB, ESN.”

Ogbonnia pointed out that IPOB’s philosophy was against the “evil treatment of Igbo” in Nigeria, adding that the group prefers the actualization of Biafra than for Igbos to be marginalized.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the COAS against his selective threat.

“Even when the previous calls on the presidency appear to have fallen on deaf ears, we still remind President Muhammadu Buhari, to rein in on Yahaya from his selective threat to the IPOB.

“Such selective profiling is enough considering the hundreds of lives that have been neutralized through the Bala concept of minimal casualties,” he added.