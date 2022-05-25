IPOB Cancels Thursday’s Sit-at-home In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has cancelled the sit-at-home it ordered to be observed in the South-East on Thursday.

The cancellation followed the postponement of the court appearance of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement read in part, “IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it, we just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, notifying us that the court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, May 26, 2022, on our leader’s case.

“Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case instead sit-at-home will hold on June 28, 2022.

“According to the registrar, this is because Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to June 28, 2022, for ruling and hearing.

We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory of our leader, it is only a matter of time. There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow. Biafrans should bear with us.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take them for granted. We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”