IPOB Behind Killing Of Two Soldiers In Imo, Says Army

The Nigerian Army has blamed the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network for the murder of two soldiers in Imo State.

The soldiers identified as Master Warrant Officer Audu M Linus (retired) and Private Gloria Matthew were on transit to the State for their traditional wedding.

There were attacked by gunmen who raped the woman, shot and beheaded them all the while making a video of the act which they uploaded on social media.

Reacting, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, lamented, saying the “fact that one of the soldiers, Pte Gloria Matthew who hails from Nkwerre LGA of Imo State, has an ethnic affiliation with the good people of South-East Nigeria did not prevail on the sensibility of the dissidents.”

He continued, “This dastardly act, one too many, clearly portends the deep seated hate, desperation and lawlessness with which foot soldiers of IPOB/ESN have being unleashing terror on Ndigbo, whom they claim they are on a mission to protect and emancipate, as well as other innocent Nigerians who are resident or transiting the South East.

“This gruesome murder, in which they did not spare even their own child, clearly depicts callousness, impenitence and is indisputably, a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated by IPOB/ESN.

“Though the dissident groups have continued to live in denial, while masquerading as unknown gunmen in their criminal violent campaign in the region, the NA will ensure the perpetrators of this dastardly act unleashed on its personnel do not go unpunished. While we deeply condole with the families, relations and close associates of the victims, the NA has commenced investigation to unmask and bring the criminals to book.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to oblige security agencies actionable information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.”