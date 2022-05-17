IPMAN Seeks EFCC Support In Curbing Oil Theft In Niger Delta

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has sought the support and intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

This request was made on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Hon. Bello Binna, while paying a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE Nwanneka Nwokike, in his office.

Binna, in his remark, said that the EFCC is the only agency trusted to give solutions on issues of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Responding, Nwokike said that the EFCC is working tirelessly to put an end to the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region, “I assure you that the EFCC has the desire to reduce, if not bring to an end, the menace of illegal oil bunkering”.