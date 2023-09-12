Invite Obi for Questioning, Onochie Tells DSS, Police

The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie, has drawn the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police to a video showing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, making statements she considered inciting.

In the video, Obi could be heard narrating how power changed hands in the Philippines through churches who stormed the government house with a mob. According to him, it was time for the churches in Nigeria to close down their buildings and act.

Reacting via a post on her x account, Onochie stated that Obi had continued to instigate “his headless mob” towards a violent change of government in Nigeria since he lost the 2023 presidential election.

She then urged the DSS and the police to invite him to answer a few questions.

Onochie wrote, “Attn: @OfficialDSSNG, @PoliceNG. I think it’s high time you pulled in this clown.

“He did the right thing by seeking power through the ballot box. That’s legal!

“He managed to win some and lost the most. Fair enough!

“Then, his running mate and other unpatriotic Angry Birds, began to instigate our youth to violence.

“But our Noble and patriotic youth completely ignored them, because sensible youth in Nigeria, are more in number than his headless mob.

“Knowing he had no leg to stand on, he allowed himself to be foolishly led to the Tribunal by #Cashactivists, to pursue issues already decided by the Supreme Court, years ago.

“Then they tried using the Labour movement to call for (WARNING?) strikes around the PEPT judgement day. It failed woefully. Kudos to our youth population!

“This man, @PeterObi, continues to instigate his headless and consequently, brainless followers to a violent change of government. I have never seen a more desperate individual.

“There’s something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!

“I think it’s high time he was pulled in to answer a few questions. Nigerians want to know why Peter Obi, is this desperate.

“Pull him in, heavens will not fall.

God bless Nigeria.”