News

inubu Pays Tribute to Late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Joseph Edozien

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
51

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Obi Joseph Edozien, the revered Asagba of Asaba, extending heartfelt condolences to the late monarch’s family, the Delta Traditional Rulers’ Council, and the people of Delta State.

Acknowledging Edozien’s significant role in fostering peace and unity within his community, Tinubu commemorated the monarch’s life and dedication to promoting harmonious coexistence among diverse groups.

Tinubu underscored the importance of cultivating more peace-builders akin to the late Asagba of Asaba, emphasizing the enduring value of his advocacy for peaceful relations.

In offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed monarch, Tinubu encouraged all mourners to draw strength and comfort from Obi Joseph Edozien’s lasting contributions and exemplary leadership.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Policemen Reject N4m Bribe, Arrest Drug Peddlers In Lagos

4 hours ago

Lagos Taskforce Closes Mushin Market, Demolishes Shanties in Apongbon

6 hours ago
Army troops

Army to Scale Up Tempo Against Illegal Oil Bunkering

7 hours ago
NYSC

NYSC Member Dies Watching Super Eagles Vs South Africa

7 hours ago