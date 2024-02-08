inubu Pays Tribute to Late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Joseph Edozien

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Obi Joseph Edozien, the revered Asagba of Asaba, extending heartfelt condolences to the late monarch’s family, the Delta Traditional Rulers’ Council, and the people of Delta State.

Acknowledging Edozien’s significant role in fostering peace and unity within his community, Tinubu commemorated the monarch’s life and dedication to promoting harmonious coexistence among diverse groups.

Tinubu underscored the importance of cultivating more peace-builders akin to the late Asagba of Asaba, emphasizing the enduring value of his advocacy for peaceful relations.

In offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed monarch, Tinubu encouraged all mourners to draw strength and comfort from Obi Joseph Edozien’s lasting contributions and exemplary leadership.