Intoxicated Imp: Shehu Sani Mocks El-rufai’s Ministerial Confirmation Hiccup

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has apparently mocked the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai, following the hiccup to his confirmation as minister by the Senate.

In a post on X, Sani described him as an extremist with a fanatical political agenda who should have no place near the position of power.

He said, “The Unconfirmed Ministerial nominee; The Imp who was intoxicated with power,and who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of those wielding power.

“A religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power if that nation desires peace.”