Politics

Intoxicated Imp: Shehu Sani Mocks El-rufai’s Ministerial Confirmation Hiccup

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
8
El-rufai, Shehu Sani
El-rufai, Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has apparently mocked the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai, following the hiccup to his confirmation as minister by the Senate.

In a post on X, Sani described him as an extremist with a fanatical political agenda who should have no place near the position of power.

He said, “The Unconfirmed Ministerial nominee; The Imp who was intoxicated with power,and who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of those wielding power.

“A religious extremist with a fanatical political agenda should have no place in the seat of power if that nation desires peace.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
8

Related Articles

PDP Congratulates Deputy National Woman Leader On Bauchi Appointment

2 days ago

PDP Vows To Help Atiku Recover Stolen Mandate

3 days ago
Maryam Shetty

‘This Is Not The End,’ Says Shetty After Ministerial Nomination Loss

3 days ago
Akpabio, Ganduje

APC Chair: Ganduje Round Peg In Round Hole – Akpabio

3 days ago