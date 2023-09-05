Internet Fraudster Tortures Apprentice For Failing To Meet Target

In a recent crackdown on cybercrime activities in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, police have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Precious Mayor, and three alleged accomplices, identified as Prince Afam, Israel Simon, and Emmanuela Mayor. The quartet stands accused of orchestrating a harrowing case of hostage-taking.

According to reports, the victims had traveled all the way from Imo State to receive internet fraud training from Mayor. However, as their initial attempts fell short of expectations, Mayor purportedly took drastic measures by confining them to a room and inflicting physical harm upon them.

The Lagos State Police Command swung into action and apprehended the suspects on Tuesday, August 26, following the distressing ordeal suffered by the victims. Among the arrested individuals, in addition to Mayor, were Prince Afam, Israel Simon, and Emmanuela Mayor, who is the wife of Israel Simon.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the arrested suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department as investigations into the matter continue.