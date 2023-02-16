Internet Fraudster Jailed One Year in Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, February 16, 2023 arraigned one Chima Bede Osuji on a one count charge before Justice I. Mohammed Sani of the FCT High Court Gwagwalada.

The charge reads, “that you, Chima Bede Osuji sometime in January 2022 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did attempt to cheat by personation when you created a Facebook account with the profile name of Kia Hia Dominic, a Thailand citizen and a telecom technician based in Madison, New Jersey, United States of America, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Laws”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.