Internet Fraudster Bags Two Years Jail Term In Port Harcourt

Justice E. A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, Austine Famaa to two years imprisonment for impersonation.

Famaa was jailed on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after pleading “guilty” to a two count charge preferred against him by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, U .I. Nwokorie prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Counsel to the defendant, D .O. Kelly prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that the defendant was a first-time offender.

Justice Obile convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment on each of the counts, with One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000.00) as option of fine payable into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The judge also ordered that one iPhone 8+, one Samsung Smart Phone, one iPhone 6s, and one Hisense TV, recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.