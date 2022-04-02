Internet Fraudster Bags Five Years Jail In Benin

Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City on Thursday, March 31, 2022, convicted and sentenced Samson Obademi to five years imprisonment for fraud. Obademi was arraigned on one count charge of impersonation by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Obademi (M) sometime between January and 23rd April 2021 at Owo, Ondo State did fraudulently impersonate the identity of Steven Sammy, an American with intent to obtain money and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Upon arraignment the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.