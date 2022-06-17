Interior Ministry Charges Staff On Hardwork

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaibu Belgore has charged staff of the Ministry of Interior to be diligent in service delivery.

The Director Citizenship and Business Department, Mrs Moremi- Soyinka Onijala who represented the Permanent Secretary stated this in Abuja, at the 2022 Commemoration of Civil Service Day Celebration and Award of recognition of staff of the ministry, that have distinguished themselves in the discharge of their duties.

Dr. Belgore, urged staff of the ministry to be prompt and regular in the discharge of their schedules, “despite the hard time we are facing in the country adding that the reward for hard work is more work”.

Earlier in the event, the Director Human Resources, Mr. Onojah Peter Onu, challenged staff to emulate the awards recipients of the day by putting in their best in the discharge of their duties, which they too would eventually be recognised.

The representative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mr. Ogba Ukpabi, said, what the Ministry has done is in conformity with the innovation of HOSF in performance Management System (PMS), which replaces the APPER form being used earlier for measuring performance of civil servants.

He commended the management of the Ministry for being proactive in organising the event, despite the time frame when the circular for the event was issued, also shows appreciation for the rigorous process followed in the selection of the awardees.

The three staff that stands out in the year; 2022 Ministerial Award/Recognition Day Celebration are: Mrs. Ezeodum Nkem Ngozi, a Deputy Director in Joint Services Department, Ms. Adesina Ayo, Assistant Chief Confidential Secretary, and Malam Murtala M. Tukur, Driver / Mechanic, General Services Department.

Dignitaries in attendance were Representative of Head of Service of the Federation, Managements and Staff of the Ministry.