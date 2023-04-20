Inter Milan, Benfica In Champions League: What They Said

Key quotes after Inter Milan drew 3-3 with Benfica for a 5-3 aggregate win to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday:

“It’s an important evening for the whole club. We played a great game and to reach the semi-final is a dream. We started with a very difficult group, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but the players were all united. We all work to live these kind of evenings that Inter have been missing for a long time.”

— Inter coach Simone Inzaghi

“We are happy and proud to represent this shirt and great club. The derby will be a very special match. I play this sport to win everything, I’m happy to be in the semi-finals, this club deserves be there.”

— Inter striker Lautaro Martinez on booking a semi-final clash against city rivals AC Milan.

“It is an amazing feeling and an amazing effort. Benfica are a dynamic team who are very good with the ball. Milan in the semi-final will be a special match and we are looking forward to it.”

— Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

“From the beginning, we have said we can win the Champions League. It’s our goal and the target.”

— Dumfries again

“We had the ambition to reach the semi-finals and we didn’t, but the team gave everything on the pitch. It was important that after the 3-1 we fought to try to achieve a better result, which ended up being a draw.”

— Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo

afp