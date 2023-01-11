Inter Beat Parma In Italian Cup

Inter Milan defeated Parma 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to an equalizing goal from Lautaro Martinez with two minutes remaining in regulation and a goal from Francesco Acerbi deep into extra time.

After 26 minutes, Stanko Juric replaced the injured Dennis Man and scored the game’s first goal 38 minutes later from beyond the penalty area.

Numerous potential starts for Inter, including Romelu Lukaku, Marcelo Brozovic, Samir Handanovic, and Nicolo Barella, were absent.

In the first half, they were unable to challenge Parma’s 44-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was making his long-awaited comeback from injury.

Despite having the most of the ball, Inter barely threatened in the second half until World Cup champion Martinez got past Buffon after 88 minutes.

Acerbi, a second-half replacement, knocked home the rebound in the 110th minute to advance Inter to the round of eight, where they will take on Atalanta or La Spezia.