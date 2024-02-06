Intensify Effort Against Insecurity, Tinubu Charges Security Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has implored the Nigerian military and other security agencies to intensify efforts at containing the multi-dimensional security challenges in the country.

This was as he restated his administration’s continued support to the nation’s security forces through the modernization of fleets, training and welfare of personnel.

The President made this known during the induction of T-129 ATAK Helicopters and King 390i Aircraft at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi, Benue State on Tuesday.

Tinubu who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, recalled the commissioning and induction of four additional Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft into the arsenal of the Nigerian Air Force about two months ago, saying it is a symbol of his government’s enduring commitment to the ideals of patriotism and investment in the nation’s security.

“Indeed, our solemn commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security hinges upon the realisation that without vigilant attention to the needs of our Armed Forces who are saddled with the maintenance of peace, law, order and stability, anarchy and lawlessness would surely prevail,” he stated