Insulting Tinubu Won’t End Egg, Tomato, Pepper Scarcity – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said insults against President Bola Tinubu won’t put an end to the scarcity high cost of eggs, tomato and pepper in the country.

According to him, those commodity are what Nigerians can grow in their backyard as done by westerners.

He shared on X, “If a crate of eggs is now too expensive for you, the solution is not to come online and attack the government. That is not a solution. That is just emotion. Get a hen and give it corn. Every day, it will lay eggs for you. If you have no pepper or tomatoes, insulting Tinubu will not solve the issue. Go to your backyard and plant vegetables. They will grow. 54% of Britain’s population do it. 51% of Americans do it. If we in Nigeria also do it, we will not die. Instead, we will thrive! Contribute to the economy before you attribute all your problems to Tinubu! Oya, insult!”

In another post, he said, “You can grow tomatoes in your kitchen if it is too expensive in the market. You are coming to social media to complain about the prices of tomatoes as if you can download it here. Tomato can grow in a plastic container in your window. Please fact-check me. It takes sixty days to grow tomatoes from seed to fruit. You do not need fertiliser. All you need is water and soil in a plastic container. That is a viable solution. You will not die if you plant a tomato. Margaret Thatcher planted tomatoes at 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister. It is better than coming here to vituperate as if Tinubu is the one to come to your house to plant tomatoes for you!”