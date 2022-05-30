Insecurity: Zulum Graces Seminar On Using ‘Fatawa’ For Peace

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, graced the closing ceremony of a two-day Seminar with the theme: “The Role of Fatawa in Sustaining Peace and Stability”.

Organized by the Indimi Islamic Trust Centre, the seminar was held at the Muhammad Indimi International Conference Centre, University of Maiduguri.

Zulum, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of the seminar and said that there is no better time than now for holding such a seminar in the state.

The governor also emphasized the need for understanding the meaning and proper use of fatawas, which he explained as the opinion cited by an Islamic scholar (a qualified jurist) about some aspects of Islamic law.

Zulum further expressed the need for government to establish an institutional framework that will guide the conduct of fatawa, not only in Borno state, but the entire country, to this effect, he disclosed that the state government has already established the Borno state preaching service board.

The Governor assured the organizers that Borno State Government would keenly look into the outcome of the communique of the seminar and give its support where necessary, including tabling relevant recommendations to the Northeast Governors’ Forum.

Zulum was accompanied to the seminar by the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, Chief of Staff, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte and Former Commissioner of Agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba.

The seminar was attended by top clerics, including Dr. Sani Umar Rijiyar Lemu from Kano, Chief Imam Indimi Mosque, Dr. Muhammad Alhaji Abubakar Alkitab, the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Sheikh Modu Mustapha, amongst other prominent scholars in Borno state.